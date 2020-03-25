M&M share price falls 5%, hits 52-week low as coronavirus halts car production

All auto manufacturers have stopped production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra declined over 5 percent intraday on March 25, making the company one of the top Sensex losers.
The company and other auto manufacturers have decided to halt production in the country due to outbreak of coronavirus.
Mahindra and Mahindra announced proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures at all their offices and manufacturing locations in India to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company had earlier said in a filing to the exchanges.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!