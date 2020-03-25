App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M share price falls 5%, hits 52-week low as coronavirus halts car production

All auto manufacturers have stopped production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra declined over 5 percent intraday on March 25, making the company one of the top Sensex losers.

The company and other auto manufacturers have decided to halt production in the country due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures at all their offices and manufacturing locations in India to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company had earlier said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock hit new 52-week low of Rs 245.80 per share and was quoting at Rs 254.55, down Rs 14.70, or 5.46 percent. It was trading with volumes of 51,498 shares, compared to its five-day average of 248,089 shares, a decrease of 79.24 percent.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 10:40 am

tags #buzzing stock #Mahindra & Mahindra

