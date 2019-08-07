M&M Q1 adjusted profit falls 29%, passenger vehicle growth worst in 18 years

Mahindra and Mahindra on August 7 reported adjusted net profit at Rs 892.7 crore for the June quarter, a 29 percent year-on-year drop due to weak demand across segments. Numbers include those of Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers, a 100 percent subsidiary of M&M.

The bottomline missed analysts’ expectations, as profit was pegged at Rs 1,032 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 1,257.22 crore. The reported Q1 profit was Rs 2,259.7 crore, showing an 80 percent growth YoY due to one-time (exceptional) gain of Rs 1,367 crore.

The exceptional income was mainly due to gain on sale of shares by M&M benefit trust and income on buy back by an associate/transfer of certain long-term investments, M&M said in a BSE filing.

The June quarter revenue grew by 4.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,805.5 crore, with 5 percent YoY decline in auto sales and 15 percent fall in tractors segment.

"For the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Q1FY20 is the fourth consecutive quarter of reduction, the worst ever de-growth since Q3FY01. PV demand continues to be impacted by the slowing down of the overall economy, which along with tight credit conditions and delayed monsoon has impacted consumer sentiment in both urban and rural India," M&M said.

For Q1, the Indian auto industry sales fell 12.3 percent, with all segments reporting a decline, the company said. It is after six years that all segments of the industry have posted a reduction in the same quarter.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell by 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,794 crore and margin contracted by 180bps YoY to 14 percent in Q1, which were largely in line with estimates.

Auto segment revenue fell 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,986 crore in Q1, with EBIT declining sharply by 31.6 percent and margin contraction of 290bps YoY.

The stress in the agriculture sector and finance availability have impacted the demand for light commercial vehicle 2-3.5T (pik-up segment) and the heavy commercial vehicle segment has posted a de-growth of 32 percent, the worst reduction in 23 quarters, M&M said.

The slowing down of economy coupled with the increase in freight capacity of existing fleet due to new axle loading norms has led to many transporters reducing or temporarily suspending their purchase plans, it said.

Revenue from its farm equipment (tractor) segment dropped 12.5 percent to Rs 4,382 crore and its EBIT plunged 19.2 percent and margin fell 160bps compared to year-ago.

"Tractor demand in Q1FY20 remained sluggish and was adversely impacted due to a weak sentiment in the agri-economy resulting from the delay in southwest monsoon, poor spatial distribution in June and weak agricultural incomes impacted by poor price realisation," the company said.

In Q1, the domestic tractor industry declined by 14.6 percent, with sales of 1,91,305 tractors against 2,23,937 in the 2018 June quarter.

The stock has lost more than 40 percent of its value in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 530.95, down Rs 18.35, or 3.34 percent, on the BSE at 1352 hours IST.