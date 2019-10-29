M&M jumps 4% on higher auto division deliveries in Dhanteras

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained 4 percent intraday on October 29 after substantially higher deliveries on Dhanteras (October 25) this year, compared to deliveries on the festive day last year.

The stock gained 2 percent in the previous session and jumped 15 percent over the past month. It was quoting Rs 613.10 up by Rs 21.85 or 3.70 percent on the BSE at 1509 hours IST.

"This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country," the utility vehicle maker said in its BSE filing on October 27.