M&M jumps 4% on higher auto division deliveries in Dhanteras

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained 4 percent intraday on October 29 after substantially higher deliveries on Dhanteras (October 25) this year, compared to deliveries on the festive day last year.

The stock gained 2 percent in the previous session and jumped 15 percent over the past month. It was quoting Rs 613.10 up by Rs 21.85 or 3.70 percent on the BSE at 1509 hours IST.

"This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country," the utility vehicle maker said in its BSE filing on October 27.

"This figure was substantially higher than the deliveries last year on Dhanteras," it added.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra

