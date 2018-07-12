MM Forgings gains 5% on approval of issue of bonus shares

Shares of MM Forgings gained 5.6 percent in intraday Thursday as company considered issue of bonus shares at the AGM held on July 11 .

The board approved to increase borrowing limits of the company to Rs 1500 crore and increase authorized share capital to Rs 30 crore.

Board also approve issue of bonus shares in the ration of 1:1.

The company to sell, lease, mortgage/charge the properties situated at Singampunari and Viralimalai.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,472.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,432.00.

At 09:42 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 1,435.10, up Rs 40.90, or 2.93 percent.