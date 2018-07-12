App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MM Forgings gains 5% on approval of issue of bonus shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of MM Forgings gained 5.6 percent in intraday Thursday  as company considered issue of bonus shares at the AGM held on July 11 .

The board approved to increase borrowing limits of the company to Rs 1500 crore and increase authorized share capital to Rs 30 crore.

Board also approve issue of bonus shares in the ration of 1:1.

The company to sell, lease, mortgage/charge the properties situated at Singampunari and Viralimalai.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,472.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,432.00.

At 09:42 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 1,435.10, up Rs 40.90, or 2.93 percent.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:58 am

