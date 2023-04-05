 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Finance jumps 3% on strong disbursements, collection efficiency

Shivam Shukla
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Recently, brokerage firm Sharekhan has given a buy rating on the NBFC with a target price of Rs 290. The stock currently trades at Rs 238; the brokerage firm thus indicates a potential upside of 25 percent.

Mahindra Finance

Shares of M&M Financial Services rallied 3 percent in early trade on April 5, on the back of a surge in disbursements and collections for the March quarter.

“The Q4FY23 disbursements grew by 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,750 crore, while the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) disbursements jumped 80 percent YoY to around Rs 49,500 crore,” M&M Financial services reported in its fourth-quarter business update document.

“Healthy disbursement trends during FY23 have led to business assets at Rs 82,300 crore, a growth of around 7 percent over December 2022 and 27 percent over March 2022,” said the non-banking finance company.

Its collection efficiency or the money collected as a percentage of the amount demanded in loan repayment was at 105 percent for March 2023, and it was at 99 percent during the January-March quarter as against 100 percent a year back.