M&M Finance jumps 3% on strong disbursements, collection efficiency

Mahindra Finance

Shares of M&M Financial Services rallied 3 percent in early trade on April 5, on the back of a surge in disbursements and collections for the March quarter.

“The Q4FY23 disbursements grew by 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,750 crore, while the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) disbursements jumped 80 percent YoY to around Rs 49,500 crore,” M&M Financial services reported in its fourth-quarter business update document.

“Healthy disbursement trends during FY23 have led to business assets at Rs 82,300 crore, a growth of around 7 percent over December 2022 and 27 percent over March 2022,” said the non-banking finance company.

Its collection efficiency or the money collected as a percentage of the amount demanded in loan repayment was at 105 percent for March 2023, and it was at 99 percent during the January-March quarter as against 100 percent a year back.

The company expects the Collection Efficiency (CE) to continue improving along with its business assets, “Stage-3, expected at 4.6 percent (5.9 percent as at December 2022), and Stage-2, expected at 6.7 percent (8.4 percent as at December 2022), have continued to improve.

What are Stage 1, 2 and 3 loans?

Stage 1 which consists of loans overdue by up to 30 days, stage 2 where loans are overdue by 31-89 days, and stage 3 for loans overdue by more than 90 days.

Therefore, compared to Stage-3 assets, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated to be higher by Rs 1,200 crore, requiring no additional provisions over and above the expected credit loss provision for FY2023. The company continued to maintain comfortable liquidity chest of about three months’ requirement,” said the company.

Brokerage views

Recently, the brokerage firm Sharekhan has given a 'buy' rating on M&M Financial Services with a target price of Rs 290 citing strong trends in loan disbursements.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 260. The price target was raised from Rs 230 after the brokerage raised its net interest income estimates by 4.4 and 4.5 percent for FY24 and FY25 respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.