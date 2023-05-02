 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Finance rallies 6% in early trade after robust Q4 result

Shivam Shukla
May 02, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Morgan Stanley is overweight on M&M Finance with a target price of Rs 310 a share. The stock has given a return of 50 percent in the last year

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS) was trading more than 6 percent higher at Rs 270.90 on NSE in the morning trade on May 2 after the company reported a robust rise in net profit in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

Mahindra Finance's standalone net profit for the quarter rose 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 684 crore. Net interest income was at Rs 1,723 crore, 13 percent higher from the year-ago period. Total income rose 24 percent YoY to Rs 3,057 crore.

Disbursement for the quarter came in at Rs 13,778 crore and was up 50 percent YoY. Consequently, the loan book increased 27 percent to Rs 82,770 crore.

At 9.57 am, the share was trading at Rs 275 on the National Stock Exchange, up 6.2 percent from the previous close.