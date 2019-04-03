Mishra Dhatu Nigam jumps 4% on healthy orderbook

Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares rallied 4 percent intraday on April 3 after the company said it has started the financial year 2019-20 with a healthy orderbook.

The stock rallied 56 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 140.80, up Rs 2.15, or 1.55 percent on the BSE, at 1158 hours IST.

"The company has started FY2019-20 with a healthy order book of Rs 1,657 crore as on April 1, 2019," the state-owned company said in its filing.

It had an orderbook of Rs 520 crore on April 1 2018 for FY2018-19.

Established in 1973, MIDHANI is one of the leading manufacturers of special steels, superalloys and only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India. These are high-value products that cater to niche end-user segments such as defence, space and energy.