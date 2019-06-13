App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mishra Dhatu Nigam climbs 4% on order worth Rs 197 cr

The cumulative order book position of MIDHANI as on date is about Rs 1,900 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares gained 4 percent intraday on June 13 on securing order worth about Rs 197 crore.

With this, the cumulative order book position of MIDHANI as on date is about Rs 1,900 crore.

Meanwhile, in FY19, the company achieved profit after tax of Rs 130.56 crore, falling marginally compared to previous year PAT of Rs 131.26 crore. Net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year increased 7.43 percent compared to Rs 661.69 crore in the previous year.

After its FY19 earnings, MIDHANI had said it set ambitious targets for fiscal 2019-20 in areas of exports, import reduction and Al-based alloys design under 'Make in India' program of Government of India to become globally competitive.

related news

In terms of production target, it has set more than 15 percent growth in revenue in FY2019-20, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 129.00, up Rs 3.55, or 2.83 percent on the BSE, at 1435 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mishra Dhatu Nigam

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

