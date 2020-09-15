172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mirza-international-shares-fall-3-on-q1-loss-of-rs-24-crore-5840431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mirza International shares fall 3% on Q1 loss of Rs 24 crore

The company's total consolidated income fell to Rs 83.25 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 308.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Mirza International declined over 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 15, a day after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 23.62 crore for Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 15 crore in Q1 FY21.

The company's total consolidated income fell to Rs 83.25 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 308.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 106.87 crore against Rs 293.07 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The company's basic earning per share (EPS) for Q1 FY21 stood at Rs (-1.93) against Rs 0.79 YoY.

The company's annual net profit has been declining for the last two years while cash flow has also been declining.

However, promoters have increased shareholding int the company and the stock's book value per share have been improving for the last two years.

Shares of Mirza International traded 2.92 percent down at Rs 53.20 on BSE at 11:00 hours.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mirza International

