Mirza International gains 3% despite Crisil downgrades long term rating

Shares of leather footwear Mirza International rallied more than 3 percent intraday on June 20 despite Crisil downgraded company's long term rating.

The stock rallied 16 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 60.95, up Rs 1.70, or 2.87 percent on the BSE at 1426 hours IST.

Mirza said CRISIL downgraded company's long-term rating to 'A-' from 'A' and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The agency also downgraded short term rating from A1 to A2+.