'Minor correction is possible where market may retrace itself to 12,000'

Q) What a week it has been for Indian markets. The momentum reversed in just 4 trading sessions. Do you think the momentum is likely to continue? And, could Nifty hit 12400 in February series?

A) Yes, the Budget’s short-term impact is over as the Nifty index regained its fair value after losing up to 300 points in the light of Union Budget 2020.

We can expect more upside amid crude price and strong Rupee that helped Nifty recoup losses. Also, positive sentiments on the street prevailed across the global markets despite virus breakout in China and other affected countries also helped.

As the week closed, we could see the momentum shrinking on a daily basis. It seems that another minor correction is possible where the market may retrace itself to 12,000.

The Nifty50 may attain the level of 12,400 in February fueled by new volume along with short covering move.

A) The Nifty closed above the psychological mark of 12,000 with a weekly gain of 3.64 percent. For the coming week, the Nifty50 is likely to take support at 12,000, but 12,180 would be a stiff resistance level, and more buying strength would be observed only if the index breaks this level.

A) Traders will keep their keen eyes Delhi’s assembly elections, results to be declared on 11 February. Globally, uncertainty over Coronavirus outbreak would drive global markets, any good news may cheer global indices.

Final lag of Q3 results are ready to be announced, in the coming week earning of BPCL, Coal India, Nestle, Grasim are lined up.

A) The stocks which have witnessed resistance level breakout in this week and are holding themselves above their important EMAs are Radico Khaitan, REC, L&T Finance Holdings, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services. We can see a bullish movement for these stocks ahead.

Whereas Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. witnessed trend line breakout in its daily chart and Q3 earnings are yet to be announced. All the above stocks seem to hold the potential to generate good returns in the coming few weeks.

A) Midcap space has outperformed the Benchmark Indices significantly by generating up to 4.73 percent in the very first week of February in comparison to Nifty50 which generated up to 3.64 percent.

Midcap and small cap seem to have begun a Bull Run which can be expected to lead the rally and has the potential to generate return up to 5 percent in this remaining month.

