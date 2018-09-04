Mindtree rises 3% despite brokerages maintain downside potential upto 25%

Shares of Mindtree rose 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday despite brokerage houses has maintained a potential downside of upto 25 percent in the stock.

Foreign research house Credit Suisse has maintain neutral call on Mindtree with a target of Rs 925 with a potential downside of 16 percent.

The company management re-iterated target of better-than-industry growth and continued margin expansion. Also, company continued focus on larger deals, while near-term business momentum remains solid, said Credit Suisse.

Company's fundamentals look attractive for the medium term, but valuations leave no upside, it added.

Broking house Macquarie has maintained underperform rating on Mindtree with target of Rs 820 with potential downside of 25 percent.

The company has high emphasis on platform-led delivery, however its investments in digital to continue. Going ahead the EPS growth to be faster than revenue due to margin benefits. And likely to improve payout ratio by a mix of dividends and buy-backs, said Macquarie.

At 10:33 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 1,131.75, up Rs 32.45, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil