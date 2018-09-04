App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree rises 3% despite brokerages maintain downside potential upto 25%

Company's fundamentals look attractive for the medium term, but valuations leave no upside, says Credit Suisse.

Shares of Mindtree rose 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday despite brokerage houses has maintained a potential downside of upto 25 percent in the stock.

Foreign research house Credit Suisse has maintain neutral call on Mindtree with a target of Rs 925 with a potential downside of 16 percent.

The company management re-iterated target of better-than-industry growth and continued margin expansion. Also, company continued focus on larger deals, while near-term business momentum remains solid, said Credit Suisse.

Company's fundamentals look attractive for the medium term, but valuations leave no upside, it added.

Broking house Macquarie has maintained underperform rating on Mindtree with target of Rs 820 with potential downside of 25 percent.

The company has high emphasis on platform-led delivery, however its investments in digital to continue. Going ahead the EPS growth to be faster than revenue due to margin benefits. And likely to improve payout ratio by a mix of dividends and buy-backs, said Macquarie.

At 10:33 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 1,131.75, up Rs 32.45, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 10:54 am

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

