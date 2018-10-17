Mindtree Q2 profit grows 30% to Rs 206 cr, dollar revenue rises 2% QoQ

Midcap software company Mindtree's second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit surged 30.4 percent sequentially to Rs 206.3 crore, driven by strong operational growth.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 7.07 percent to Rs 1,755.4 crore QoQ, the company said, adding revenue in dollar terms increased 2 percent sequentially to $246.4 million and grew 2.4 percent in constant currency terms.

Mindtree on Wednesday beat analyst estimates by a good margin helped by a good deal pipeline and increasing gains from its digital business.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, were expecting Mindtree to post Rs 1,748 crore in revenue and Rs 184.5 crore in profit.

"By investing in an 'automate-everything' platform-based approach, we are consistently driving larger deals and industry recognition. During this quarter, we also further advanced the innovation in reskilling efforts, helping people to succeed in the modern information economy," Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director said.

The June-ended quarter was stellar for Mindtree. The midcap IT firm had said earlier that September dollar revenue growth would be lesser than the previous quarter.

The board of directors at its meeting held on October 17, 2018 have recommended an interim dividend of 30% ( ₹ 3 per equity share of par value ₹ 10 each)

Digital business in Q2 grew by 3.3 percent and IMTS 10.6 percent QoQ.

On the operational front, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) jumped 21.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 229.5 crore and margin expanded by 160 basis points to 13.1 percent in Q2FY19.

Mindtree has added 2 clients in $10 million category and 5 in $5 million band, taking total active clients to 341 as of September 2018.

Travel & Hospitality segment grew by 7.7 percent sequentially; Hi-Tech & Media 3.1 percent and BFSI 2.3 percent for the quarter ended September 2018.

The board of directors also appointed Pradip Kumar Menon, CFO of the Company, as Compliance Officer under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Mindtree Securities in place of Rostow Ravanan.

The stock closed 0.4 percent lower at Rs 981.70 ahead of quarterly earnings announced after market hours.