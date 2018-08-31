App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree gains nearly 3% on partnership with GHD Digital

Partnership offers a disruptive approach to connected buildings to dramatically reduce costs and optimize experiences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mindtree gained nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as company formed a partnership with GHD Digital.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,081 and an intraday low of Rs 1,051.10.

GHD Digital and Mindtree collaborating on a broad Digital platform targeted to the property and infrastructure sectors.

Partnership offers a disruptive approach to connected buildings to dramatically reduce costs and optimize experiences.

The partnership combines GHD Digital’s knowledge of building design and operation, with Mindtree’s extensive track record in cloud based, loT platforms and analytics, to deliver efficiencies for clients and communities and create previously untapped revenue opportunities through the collection of data.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,102 and 52-week low Rs 439.20 on 17 August, 2018 and 12 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.08 percent below its 52-week high and 145.69 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:04 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 1,076, up Rs 25.65, or 2.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

