App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree falls over 6% as net profit for Q1 dips 13%, CFO resigns

Management commentary on slower revenue growth for the second quarter could have also weighed on the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mindtree fell over 6 percent in the morning trade as investors turned wary after the company reported 13 percent drop in its net profit for the June quarter. The management commentary on slower growth in the upcoming quarter could have also led to the fall.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,058.00 and an intraday low of Rs 977.20.

Mindtree reported results on July 18, which were above analysts' estimates, helped by a strong deal pipeline. The company also announced that its chief financial officer had stepped down to pursue another opportunity.

Jagannathan Chakravarthi Narasimhan, who was with Mindtree for about 10 years, earlier worked at Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies. His successor will be found within the next three months, chief executive Rostow Ravanan said in a post earnings conference call.

related news

Net profit for the quarter ended June was Rs 158.2 crore, a decline of 13.2 percent from the previous quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1639.5 crore, a sequential growth of 12 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected revenue of Rs 1,566.3 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 154.3 crore.

Mindtree expects the second quarter revenue growth to be slightly lower than the first quarter, but reiterated its strong growth expectations for the full year.

"We are on track to improve margins in FY19...we see Q2 margins slightly better than Q1 excluding currency fluctuations," outgoing CFO Narasimhan said.

The stock has lost around 8 percent in the past three days. At 09:30 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 993.90, down Rs 68.65, or 6.46 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.