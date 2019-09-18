Mindtree announces 'merchant on-boarding' solution for banks; shares up 5%

Shares of Mindtree jumped almost 5 percent to Rs 701 on BSE on September 18, as the company announced the release of blockchain-powered "Merchant On-Boarding" solution for banks.

"It uses hyperledger fabric blockchain technology to enable these financial institutions that facilitate credit card or debit payments to more quickly, seamlessly and securely onboard merchants as customers. Mindtree will debut its Merchant On-Boarding solution at PayThink 2019 on September 18-21, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA," the company said in a BSE filing.

In a separate regulatory filing, the technology services company annoucned a new service, "InnoApp for Kubernetes, enabling enterprises to deploy containerized cloud applications on Microsoft Azure, accelerating application setup and innovation".

"Mindtree’s new service greatly simplifies the process for clients to launch containerized application workloads on Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service. The underlying platform for InnoApp for Kubernetes provides ready to use, industry-proven infrastructure-as-code templates to accelerate app modernization for enterprises," the company said.

On September 16, the company said it had signed an agreement with Atotech to help manage its SAP landscape. As part of the agreement, Mindtree will provide application managed services for the globally deployed SAP ERP and business warehouse systems of the Atotech Group.