Minda Industries rights issue opens: Should investors participate?

The Rs 243-crore rights issue of Minda Industries, an auto ancillary company, opened for subscription on August 25 with an issue price of Rs 250 per share.

Investors have to make full payment at the time of application for the issue, and the company will use proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings, for fulfilling investment in joint venture Toyoda Gosei Minda India and general corporate purposes.

The Rights Entitlement ratio is - one fully paid-up equity share for every 27 equity shares - held by eligible shareholders of the company. The issue will close on September 8 but the last date for on-market renunciation would be September 3, 2020.

The rights issue - at 26.8 percent discount to August 21's closing price of Rs 341.50 per share - is very attractively priced and the intention to reduce debt through rights issue is a good indicator in current situation, experts feel.

"Investors can look at subscribing to Minda Industries rights issue offer as an opportunity given its established market position in the auto component sector and its objective behind the fund raising. Minda has priced its right issue very attractively," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

"We are very optimistic over the right issue as the rationale for raising funds is to lower down its debt levels which is Rs 1,180 crore (gross debt) at end FY20 and improve credit rating to bring down interest rate on borrowings, which is an investors friendly approach and need of the hour for business which Minda is into," he said.

Minda Industries is manufacturer of diverse auto components for Indian and International OEMs which includes alloy wheel, switches, horns, and other components.

Its FY20 profit fell 45.7 percent to Rs 154.95 crore and revenue declined 7.5 percent to Rs 5,465.14 crore compared to previous year. In the June quarter 2020, company reported loss at Rs 119 crore against profit at Rs 56 crore in same period last year, and revenue fell sharply by 71 percent to Rs 417 crore YoY amid COVID-19 crisis globally.

But given the company's healthy ratios and hope of strong revival in the economy and in auto segment in FY22, experts advised subscribing the issue.

"Considering strong promoter holding at 70.79 percent (June 2020) and healthy ratios in place return on capital employed (ROCE) 12.47 percent and return on equity (ROE) 9.31 percent, we are optimistic on the Minda's rights issue and business prospects going forward once COVID pressure subsets. Hence, we have advised existing shareholders/investors to exercise the rights and 'subscribe' to the offer as it is priced well and also offers long term value creation opportunities for 2-3 years," Tapse said.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research also feels investors can look forward to subscribing in the issue as auto-component maker might show good traction and topline improvement.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.