Minda Industries rights issue: 10 key things to know

Minda Industries, the auto components manufacturer, is set to launch its maiden rights issue of equity shares this week.

It is a flagship company of UNO MINDA Group which is a leading supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to OEMs as Tier-1.

Equirus Capital and Axis Capital are lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

Here are 10 key things to know about its rights issue:

1>> Issue Date: The rights issue will open on August 25 and the last day for submission of application will be on September 8, 2020. Rights Entitlements will be credited to eligible investors by August 24 and the trading in Rights Entitlement will begin on August 25. After submission of application, rights equity shares will be credited to eligible investors by around September 18, which will be merged with existing full paid up equity shares and the trading will commence on around September 22.

2>> Number of Rights Equity Shares: Total number of rights equity shares proposed to be issued are 97,11,739 fully paid equity share of face value of Rs 2 each. Outstanding equity shares after the rights issue would be 27,19,28,704 equity shares assuming full subscription to the issue.

3>> Issue Price and Terms of Payment: Minda has fixed the issue price at Rs 250 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 248 per share over face value of Rs 2 per share), which is at 26.8 percent discount to August 21's closing price of Rs 341.50 per share. Investors will have to make full payment on application.

4>> Issue Size: The company plans to raise up to Rs 242,79,34,750 including securities premium of Rs 240,85,11,272 via rights issue.

5>> Rights Entitlement Ratio: One fully paid-up equity share for every 27 equity shares held by eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date which was August 17.

6>> Market Renunciation Date: Last date for on market renunciation would be September 3, 2020.

7>> Withdrawal of Application: An investor who has applied in this issue may withdraw their application at any time during issue period by approaching the Self Certified Syndicate Bank (SCSB) where application is submitted or sending the e-mail withdrawal request to mil.rights@linkintime.co.in in case of application through R-WAP facility. However, no investor, whether applying through ASBA facility or R-WAP facility, may withdraw their application post the issue closing date.

8>> Objects of the Issue: Company will use issue proceeds for repayment and/or prepayment of all or of a portion of the principal and / or interest of certain borrowings; investment in joint venture Toyoda Gosei Minda India; and general corporate purposes.

9>> Participation in Issue by Promoters: Promoter, Nirmal Kumar Minda and members of promoter group have undertaken to (i) subscribe to the full extent of their Rights Entitlements; (ii) not renounce their Rights Entitlements (except to the extent of Rights Entitlements renounced by any of them in favour of any other member(s) of the promoter and promoter group); (iii) subscribe to rights equity shares for the Rights Entitlements, if any, which are renounced in their favour by any other member(s) of the promoter and promoter group; and (iv) subscribe to additional Rights Equity Shares and to any unsubscribed portion in this issue, subject to compliance with the minimum public shareholding requirements. Currently promoters hold 70.79 percent stake in the company and the rest is held by public.

10>>: Minda Industries reported a 45.7 percent decline in FY20 profit at Rs 154.95 crore against Rs 285.62 crore in FY19. Revenue from operations in full year fell 7.5 percent to Rs 5,465.14 crore compared to previous year. In June quarter 2020, company posted loss at Rs 119 crore against profit at Rs 56 crore in same period last year, and revenue fell sharply by 71 percent to Rs 417 crore YoY amid COVID-19 crisis globally.