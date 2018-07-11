App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minda Industries hits 52-week high as shares trade ex-bonus

The annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 8, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Minda Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 455, rising 9.5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday post company's shares went to ex-bonus.

The company's shares went to an ex-bonus today as it had approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 bonus shares of Rs 2 each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 2 each, held by the shareholders, as on the record date.

The annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 8, 2018.

The register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed from August 02 to August 08, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

At 09:27 hrs Minda Industries was quoting at Rs 432.30, up Rs 17, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:38 am

