Minda Corporation share price gains 3% after WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund picks stake

Auto component manufacturer Minda Corporation share price gained as much as 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 179.30 on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading day, after WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund picked six-tenth of a percent stake in the company.

The bulk deals data on November 3 showed that WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund has acquired 15,48,685 equity shares in the company (representing 0.64 percent of total paid up equity) on the NSE.

These share were purchased by WHV-EAM at Rs 174.6 per share.

Minda Corporation stock price traded at Rs 176.05 on the BSE, up 1.21 percent at 18:26 hours IST. Its current market capitalisation stood at Rs 4,208.99 crore.

Earlier the share touched its 52-week high Rs 178.05 and 52-week low Rs 64.90 on November 3, 2021 and November 4, 2020, respectively.