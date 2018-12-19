App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minda Corporation gains 3% on likely benefits from BSVI norms

Edelweiss has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 151, implying 11 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Minda Corporation shares gained 3 percent in morning on Wednesday after research house Edelweiss Securities said Bharat Stage VI norms would benefit the company immensely.

It believes wiring harness opportunity for the company is expected to jump more than two-and-half-fold. Hence, it expects 18 percent consolidated EPS compounded annual growth rate over FY18–20.

The research house has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 151, implying 11 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing levels.

Edelweiss said company's Spark Minda Technical Centre (SMIT), an advanced engineering centre of electronics & mechatronics of the group will play a crucial role in new product development.

Minda Corporation is one of the largest suppliers of electronic & mechanical security system to 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers and off-road vehicles.

At 09:42 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 140.15, up Rs 4.10, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 09:52 am

