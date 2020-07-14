Millennials will provide the 'nudge' needed for sustainable investing

Sneha Joshi

It has often observed in the history of mankind that to bring about a revolution, there is a need for rebellion. To bring about an economic change, there is a need for a shock.

To bring about political changes, there is a need for strong disapproval. It demands us to pause and think about as such extremities force us to change. The same goes for the way we invest.

Well, we are certainly not very fond of any terminal events. To change the way we think about investing requires just a gentle harmless “nudge”. We as humans love inertia and always prefer things to remain as it is.

An American economist and Nobel Prize winner Prof. Richard H Thaler highlighted that there is a tremendous deviation between what individual plans and to what extent he/she implements that plan.

The planner side of you might find it perfectly conscious to invest your hard-earned money that will earn returns and also make a difference. The planner side of you will most certainly be appealed by the idea of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing.

But, the doer side of you might not go through with it. The doer side of you is best friends with procrastination. So, how to break this circle of postponement and follow through with your intentions.

All it needs is a small stimuli- “A Nudge!”

Have you ever been in a class or a room full of strangers and wanted to ask a question to the speaker but couldn’t? Perhaps a gentle push from a friend or a colleague would have actually made you ask that question.

It is that simple. Just a simple push is enough to change our mindset about the way we invest, the way we perceive returns and risk, to redefine our definition of a comfortable investment.

Most of the times, we tend to be satisfied with status-quo despite being aware that it doesn’t adhere to our value system. Choosing a sustainable investment is an opt-in investment.

Of course, millennials want retirement funds. But, they also want their investments to make a meaningful material difference. Millennials can be that nudge to make their family opt-in for sustainable investing!

The motivation to continue with the old fashioned investment strategy stems from enough information and awareness about traditional investing.

Lack of information demotivates the investors from giving sustainable investing a deep thought and sometimes, investors not even peruse about sustainable investing due to complex explanations.

An elementary description of sustainable investing and an easy strategy can be a simple push!

Sustainable investing may result in compromised returns is another deterrence. According to a comprehensive study based on the result of more than 2000 empirical studies shows that there is in fact a positive relationship between ESG factors and corporate financial performance.

Compelling evidence that is consistent with research findings not just in case of India but also across major countries, continents, and for the world as a whole will certainly give a much-needed thrust towards shifting the investment lens.

Clearly, Nifty 100 ESG Index has outperformed Nifty 100 Index across all time frames by a margin and has showcased lower downside risk comparatively.

Over the long term, the ESG index has delivered a superior performance as compared to traditional market-cap weighted indices.

It’s time to make a difference through the choices we make, mainly the choice of where and how we want to invest. Indeed, it has been evident that investments have great power to transform corporate behaviour. No time to wait for the government or anyone else to take the initiative, let’s be self-motivated.

It is most certainly possible for us to shift to a better, cleaner and sustainable investment strategy by adopting ESG investing as a new way forward.

It is time to address the green elephant in the room. It is time to once again listen to 16-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech about combating climate change as our actions and choices are leading to an uninhabitable planet for the next generation.

Now, is the time for the small, gentle nudge to make a behavioural change in our investment choices and perhaps still have a chance of re-gifting ourselves a cleaner and greener Earth, else we are certainly headed for an irreparable crisis!

(The author is Associate Fund Manager – Alternative Investments, Quantum AMC)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.