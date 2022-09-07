Milestone moment: Demat accounts surpass the 10 crore mark

The number of demat accounts in India touched 10.5 crore in August, going past the 10 crore mark for the first time in a testament to the growing interest of retail investors in the Indian equity market.
According to data supplied by National Securities Depository Limited (NDSL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL), more than 22 lakh new accounts were opened in August.
NDSL & CDSL data shows 34 lakh new demat accounts were added to the existing 84 lakh in January. About 29 lakh accounts were opened in February, 28 lakh in March, 24 lakh in April, 27 lakh in May, 18 lakh in June, 18 lakh in July, and 22 lakh in August.
In March 2020, right before the coronavirus outbreak in India, there were 4.09 crore demat accounts.
Record low interest rates, need to supplement income as the lockdown led to job losses and hurt businesses, lack of investment avenues and a time at hand saw retail investors turn to the stock market.
The ease of opening an account, the rise in mobile and data penetration and a drop in brokerage fees also fuelled the trend, with a sizable chunk of investors coming in from smaller cities and towns.
The 10-crore milestone proves that retail investors' interest is far from ebbing as was being feared by a section of market watchers.
According to experts, the increased investor participation is positive for India's financial markets and also makes equity capital available for businesses.
A demat account, or dematerialisation account, is an electronic record that tracks the ownership of tradable assets. It makes the process of holding investments like shares, bonds and mutual funds easier, doing away the hassles of paperwork.