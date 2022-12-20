 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mild recession in the US may aid Asian markets including India: Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Fineman believes India will turn out to be stronger compared to other markets in the current global environment

Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy-Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse, sees the world's largest economy US slipping into recession but expects its impact to be mild. Moreover, he is of the view that a slowdown in the US economy could benefit Asia, including Indian markets.

"A slowdown of the magnitude that we're expecting for the US actually could be pretty good for Asia," he said in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Fineman believes the US recession could weaken the dollar which could, in turn, benefit emerging markets.

Sharing his views on investing in equities, Fineman sees Asian equities to be cheaper than equity markets in the US and believes India will turn out to be stronger compared to other markets in the current global environment.

"I think that India still has some important strengths ... it has a very robust economic cycle and a good structural outlook in an environment where developed markets are heading into a slowdown," he said. "India's good growth, I think deserves to trade at something of a premium."

