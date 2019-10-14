'Mild appreciation possible in INR; may end at 70.60 this week'

Manali Bhatia

As expected, the sideways movement in USD/INR continued last week and closed with marginal gains on a weekly basis.

Candle pattern with a long shadow and small real body suggests that bulls and bears remained in dilemma throughout the week as no major price movement happened.

USD/INR DAILY

USD/INR WEEKLY

In the upcoming week, traders can expect the subdued movement to continue as on the daily chart the currency pair is trading at flat short-term and medium-term moving averages. Prices have contracted even further within its own trading range of 71.4 - 70.36 and is locked in a cluster of major medium term moving averages.

ADX is trading at the level of 14.5 and indicating that the trend is completely missing. RSI is trading in a sideways zone suggesting that traders could face a dull phase of trading in the coming days.

The support level for extremely short-term traders exist at 70.60 which could offer a short trade to the traders for the target of 70.38 and below this, 70.36 is a major support level which is unlikely to break in coming days.

Fundamentally, we see a stable outlook for the INR in an upcoming week due to a mixed bag of data as Forex reserve reached a lifetime high of $437.83 billion, increased by $4.24 billion.

Keeping an eye at the previous week, it had surged by $5.02 billion, as a result, back to back massive increase gives positive sentiment. But on the other side, weak IIP data, concern about GDP, fiscal deficit and regular FII’s selling still provide pressure on Rupee.

Meanwhile, recent trade talk between US-China shows positive outcomes which will weaken the dollar up to some extent. As a result, mild appreciation may happen in INR; which may end at 70.6 -70.40 (70.4 also major support).

The best strategy for the traders in the upcoming week is to sell 2 lots of 71.75 CE at 0.0625 and 1 lot of 70.50 PE at 0.0650 for 18th October 2019 contract.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.)