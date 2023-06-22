Midcaps to lead next leg of market rally: Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas

Midcap stocks will lead the next leg in the rally as the market broadens with the Sensex reaching an all time high, BNP Paribas’ Manishi Raychaudhuri told CNBC TV18 on June 21. Manishi sees midcaps and smallcaps posing upward trajectory and in turn lowering the relative valuation premium against largecaps. On June 20, the Nifty Midcap 150 index reached an all time high of 13,256 points.
The market is positioned for a time correction throughout summer, said Raychaudhuri. With the investors taking advantage of the large market blocks, an avenue for private equity investors to exit and promoters to realise the value of their investments is formed.
Expensive investment
However, Raychaudhuri highlighted that with higher volatility in midcaps and smallcaps, combined with a lowering relative valuation premium against large caps, could draw caution from foreign investors. From the foreign investor's perspective, the midcaps and smallcaps are now becoming an expensive investment due to lack of reasonable valuations.
Amidst the surging midcaps and the Indian indices close to all time highs, BNP Paribas places its bets on these three Indian sectors that are seeing consistent earnings estimate upgrades:
While BNP Paribas is bullish on midcaps leading the rally, Fisdom’s Nirav Karkera relies on largecaps to offer better risk- reward payoffs.
Also Read: Sensex hits a new all-time high: Time to stop SIP in equity mutual funds?