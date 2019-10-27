App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Midcaps, smallcaps at reasonable valuation, should give decent returns in the long-term: S Naren, ICICI Prudential AMC

Most of the time, when the economy is down, the entire market is down. However, some large-cap stocks have bucked this trend this time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when the macroeconomic environment looks fragile, one should buy stocks available at cheaper valuations and remain invested for a long time to earn good returns, said S Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC in a chat with CNBC TV18.

"You invest in cheap stocks when the economy is down and you get good returns in the long run," Naren said.

The key five indicators of the economy - the credit growth, power demand, oil demand, container traffic and auto numbers - are indicating the economy is in bad shape relatively.

Close

For most of the time, when the economy is down, the entire market is down. However, some largecap stocks have bucked this trend this time.

related news

"Many largecaps or megacaps are not cheap this time. However, the rest of the market is at a reasonable valuation. So, one should look towards those stocks," Naren said.

Naren is of the view that the economy will take some time to recover and one should remain invested for a longer time.

Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services thinks the economy will not go down from here.

"I don't think the economy will deteriorate any further from hereon. I am 100 percent invested. We invest in quality and growth," Agrawal said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #expert view #markets

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.