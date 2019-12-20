App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Midcaps on cusp of bull trend, ICICIdirect picks 7 stocks that can give 19-38% returns

The Nifty Midcap index is on the cusp of a breakout from a well-defined falling channel encompassing the past two years' price action, which will be a classic bull market signal, it says.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Largecaps continued to outperform broader market indices in 2019, but technical setup suggests that midcaps are not far behind and may even be on the cusp of a new bull trend, ICICIdirect Research said in a report on December 19.

Domestic equity benchmarks scaled lifetime highs, and in the process, D-Street absorbed a host of domestic and global concerns, indicating robustness in price structure.

Close

For many investors, though, it has been a mixed bag, as broader participation is still missing. “Our three-pronged approach reveals, a secular bull market is ahead of us, as midcaps are at the cusp of a new uptrend,” said the report.

Investors should align or construct their long-term portfolios to benefit from changing market dynamics with incremental weightage for quality midcaps, it said.

ICICIdirect Research prognosis for the Nifty is based on a projection from a two-year consolidation pattern implying a target of 14,000 that is concurrent with the bottom-up approach.

The two baskets of Nifty constituents--outperformer stocks and bargain buy stocks--command a total weight of 73 percent. “They are expected to generate returns in excess of 20% each, thus corroborating our bullish stance, derived from empirical studies,” the report said.

The Nifty Midcap index is on the cusp of a breakout from a well-defined falling channel encompassing past two years price action, which will be a classic bull market signal. Indian midcaps enjoy consistent positive correlation with global peers, with the latter being a lead indicator.

As US and European midcap indices are touching new life-time highs after two year hibernation, empirical evidence favours Indian midcaps following in their footprint

Market breadth, as measured by the percentage of stocks above the long-term 200-day moving average, has acted as a key determinant for forward returns.

ICICIdirect Research handpicks seven stocks that could give 19-38 percent returns in next 12 months. These are  State Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips, RPG Life Sciences, PNC Infratech, and Persistent Systems.

ICICID 1

State Bank of India: Buy| Target Rs 405| Stop Loss: Rs 267

ICICISbi


SBI Life Insurance Company: Buy| Target Rs 1180| Stop Loss: Rs 820

ICICI3

 

Hindalco: Buy| Target Rs 250| Stop Loss Rs 185

ICICI4

Godfrey Phillips: Buy| Target Rs 1,740| Stop Loss: Rs 990

ICICI5

RPG Life Sciences: Buy| Target Rs 410| Stop Loss: Rs 258

ICICI6

PNC Infratech: Buy| Target Rs 249|Stop Loss Rs 158

ICICI7

Persistent Systems: Buy| Target Rs 890| Stop Loss: Rs 545

ICICI8

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 01:02 pm

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.