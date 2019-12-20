Midcaps on cusp of bull trend, ICICIdirect picks 7 stocks that can give 19-38% returns

Largecaps continued to outperform broader market indices in 2019, but technical setup suggests that midcaps are not far behind and may even be on the cusp of a new bull trend, ICICIdirect Research said in a report on December 19.

Domestic equity benchmarks scaled lifetime highs, and in the process, D-Street absorbed a host of domestic and global concerns, indicating robustness in price structure.

For many investors, though, it has been a mixed bag, as broader participation is still missing. “Our three-pronged approach reveals, a secular bull market is ahead of us, as midcaps are at the cusp of a new uptrend,” said the report.

Investors should align or construct their long-term portfolios to benefit from changing market dynamics with incremental weightage for quality midcaps, it said.

ICICIdirect Research prognosis for the Nifty is based on a projection from a two-year consolidation pattern implying a target of 14,000 that is concurrent with the bottom-up approach.

The two baskets of Nifty constituents--outperformer stocks and bargain buy stocks--command a total weight of 73 percent. “They are expected to generate returns in excess of 20% each, thus corroborating our bullish stance, derived from empirical studies,” the report said.

The Nifty Midcap index is on the cusp of a breakout from a well-defined falling channel encompassing past two years price action, which will be a classic bull market signal. Indian midcaps enjoy consistent positive correlation with global peers, with the latter being a lead indicator.

As US and European midcap indices are touching new life-time highs after two year hibernation, empirical evidence favours Indian midcaps following in their footprint

Market breadth, as measured by the percentage of stocks above the long-term 200-day moving average, has acted as a key determinant for forward returns.

ICICIdirect Research handpicks seven stocks that could give 19-38 percent returns in next 12 months. These are State Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips, RPG Life Sciences, PNC Infratech, and Persistent Systems.

State Bank of India: Buy| Target Rs 405| Stop Loss: Rs 267