Midcaps may continue to be under pressure in June; allocate 30% to BFSI space

The pressure on the broader market is expected to continue at least till June 30 due to the SEBI rejig, post which things should be back to normal, Manish Sonthalia, Head-Equities, Motilal Oswal Asset Management-PMS said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"The large part of the correction in the small & midcap space is because of SEBI rejig. A large part of rejigging has already happened or will play out in the next one month (30th June),” he said.

The norms state that an equity largecap fund will consist of at least 80 percent largecap stocks. Largecap stocks are defined as the top 100 companies in terms of market capitalisation, said a report.

For a midcap equity fund, at least 65 percent of the funds need to be invested in mid-cap stocks. These are stocks that rank between 100 and 250 in terms of market capitalisation, it said.

Commenting on the earnings, Sonthalia said that overall the earnings from India Inc. have been decent this quarter and we hope that in the next two quarters there is build-up on earnings along with good monsoon.

143 MOSL universe companies and 38 Nifty companies have released their 4QFY18 results until 22nd May 2018. So far, 61%/66% of the MOSL universe companies have posted PAT and EBITDA that were either in line or above estimates.

However, overall PAT growth has been below our estimate, dragged by PSBs and corporate-focused private banks owing to accelerated provisioning post the new Feb'18 RBI framework on asset quality, said the note. If we exclude PSU banks, PAT has been in line with estimate.

“One has to be a brave heart to get into PSU banks currently. Time and again PSU banks have disappointed even though valuations are at rock bottom levels, we are not very comfortable. The commentary from SBI post Q4 was very positive,” said Sonthalia.

He further added that we are close to the NPA cycle peaking out in terms of banks but there will be a requirement of capital on the PSU banks.

However, OMC stocks which are under pressure due to rise in crude oil prices are a good buy at these beaten down prices. These are deep value for OMCs. “We feel that in the long term there would be deregulation in near future. Hence, there is tremendous upside and very limited downside,” said Sonthalia.

If someone has Rs 100 to invest, he can put 1/3rd in BFSI, 1/3rd consumption and the rest in the balanced funds. In the BFSI space, microfinance will see a good year in FY19, private sector banks will remain attractive. Sonthalia is also comfortable with CV financiers.