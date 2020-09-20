Midcap, smallcap indices have more room on upside, stock-specific rally likely to continue

Indecisiveness was observed around the 11,600 zone during the week. In fact, the Nifty has been struggling to sustain above the "curse of 11,600" since the dawn of the month. A confluence of hurdles around the zone has made it difficult for the bulls to charge ahead.

Whenever an index struggles to clear a well-defined resistance zone i.e. three-digit Gann number of 116(00), momentum tends to shift towards broader markets— both midcaps and smallcap indices have thrived in recent sessions.

The index marked a peak of 11,618 on September 16 but failed to sustain above it. The failure to endure above the midpoint of Big Tall Red Bar seen on August 31, 2020 and a confluence of Gann numbers has seen frequent declines from the peak in the last few sessions. A decisive breakthrough above multiple peak around 11,600 is required for regaining upside momentum.

Ongoing underperformance of the BankNifty/Nifty ratio has proved to be one of the essential elements of the Nifty's failure to break past the hurdle zone. The ratio is trading at 1.92 close to the low of May 2020.

A move below 1.90 would result in the continuation of the recent trend. As per point and figure (P&F) analysis, the standalone chart shows a bull trap followed by double bottom sell, implying that the set-up has turned bearish.

With the benchmark index stuck in a congestion phase and providing contrasting moves, a clear trend emerged in the Nifty Pharma Index. Pharma was an outperformer and a key highlight for the week. The P&F ratio chart of the Nifty Pharma/Nifty showed a diagonal triple top buy from midpoint of the previous upmove, which eventually ignited buying momentum. A move above 10-column average and breakout above the objective trendline shows outperformance of the Nifty Pharma index. Standalone Nifty Pharma has surpassed the August 2020 peak, bringing an end to the recent retracement seen in the last three weeks of August.

Despite the recent pause, both midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices are relatively holding ground, a minor pullback is expected, however, both the indices have more room on the upside, hence stock-specific rally is likely to continue.

The dollar index has bounced back from the lows of 92 and is attempting to break above the near-term hurdle zone placed around 93.7.

The Nifty metal index has seen a sharp reversal from the peak formed in the third week of August 2020. Resistance of long-term trendline and weekly 100-MA has proved to be a big hurdle for the metal index. The lower highs & lower lows structure on ratio of Nifty Metal/Nifty undermines the near-term weakness.

(The author is Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.