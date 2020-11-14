Midcap, Smallcap indices beat Sensex in last 9 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions

The Samvat 2076 was a good year for the equity benchmarks as well as broader markets, but the gains were largely led by few sectors. Now, all eyes are on Samvat 2077 and lot of hope have built on the coming year given the beginning of economic and earnings recovery from September quarter.

The Samvat 2077 will begin on Saturday, November 14, 2020, the Laxmi Pujan day and mark the beginning of Hindu calendar. On the same day, Muhurat Trading will take place at stock exchanges in the evening with the general belief among people that it brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. Also, people generally avoid selling shares bought on this day.

The last 10-year data indicated that the muhurat trading day remained best for midcap and smallcaps, while the Sensex remained in a range.

The Sensex closed higher in last six out of ten muhurat trading days and of which, it reported around half a percent gains in three days and around 0.2 percent upside in the other three sessions.

On the other side, the broader markets remained backed by bulls in nine out of ten sessions. The BSE Midcap index registered a percent gains in three sessions and the Smallcap index had reported one-day gains in the range of 1-1.5 percent in eight days.

"Out of 10 sessions, 6 times in last 10 years Nifty has given positive close whereas 4 times it has closed in the red. 2018 was one of the best years in terms of returns, however, mostly 1 hour of trading activity generally show sideways movement," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol.

Investor should pick companies with strong fundamentals and potential earning growth, he advised.

Generally, on the muhurat trading day, only domestic investors participate in the one hour trade, whereas FIIs remain absent. Hence, the trading volume remains much lower than any other normal trading day.

The 67 percent rally in last six months - especially from March lows to fresh record highs - helped the Sensex close 11 percent higher in Samvat 2076.

Now in the Samvat 2077, majority of experts believe the market is expected to register higher single-digit to double-digit gains, while the broader markets are expected to outperform frontliners given the strong growth ahead in terms of earnings and economy.

"Last year could be termed as one of the most exciting years I would have seen, it has been a real roller coaster ending on an uptrend. But the year ahead (Samvat 2077), I think (assuming COVID vaccine would be fully available) the markets may be on an uptrend given a) Geopolitical uncertainty may be over with US elections b) Indian economic recovery has been sharp and c) High liquidity and low-interest rates are here to stay for some time," Santosh Kumar Singh, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol.

The key things to watch out for in the year ahead would be the availability of COVID vaccine, easing geopolitical tensions, actual economic recovery, actual double-digit earnings growth, low-interest rates, and consistent liquidity flow in terms of stimulus by global central banks to revive economies.