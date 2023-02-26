 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: This investment manager feels midcap IT could be outperforming sector this year as US recession fears ease

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

In India, the IT sector had sold off on fears of a severe US recession, but it now appears that this will not occur. Accordingly, the Indian IT sector has started showing signs of recovery.

Hence, he feels midcap IT could be one of the outperforming sectors in India this year.

On the power sector, Sengupta, who has over 20 years of experience in quantitative investing in India and the US, says the 2023 budget has laid down the roadmap for green growth and transition to clean energy. Allocations for this sector have been increased by nearly 50 percent.

Accordingly, he feels the power sector is likely to benefit from this in the coming years. Two stocks that he likes are NTPC and Tata Power.