Midcap froth gone: Investors can look to buy quality stocks with 2-3 year time frame

All the froth that was built up in terms of midcap valuations has been more than wiped out, and from here on, over the next two-three year time frame, our view is that this is the time to start investing in good quality, high growth, mid and small-cap companies which are trading at reasonable valuations, Shibani Kurian, SVP & Head of Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Indian markets seem to have caught up/stuck between fluctuating global cues and muted economic data back home. What is the way ahead for markets?

A) The corporate tax rate cut was a landmark reform carried out by the government and the impact of which will be felt over time. The focus of the government is to revive investment-led growth which has been languishing for a while and carry out structural changes required to take the economy into the next league.

After the corporate tax rate cut, India is now comparable with many other emerging economies and, therefore, would be in contention for companies seeking to set up new capacities.

In the near-term, we would have to contend with some degree of volatility, both on account of global factors and domestic growth-related issues as well as the outcome of the Q2FY20 earnings season.

There is indeed a slowdown, both in the global and domestic geographies, in varying degrees of course, and the issues surrounding the NBFC sector stress have not yet been resolved fully.

The good part is that post the corporate tax rate cuts, the visibility of the earnings trajectory for FY20 improves to 10-12 percent from the single-digit levels earlier. Valuations, especially at the broader market level, are now more attractive.

Q) What are your views on broader market indices? We saw some outperformance last month -- do you think the momentum will continue?

A) The markets, over the last two years, have seen sharp polarisation in terms of stock performance, with only a handful of large-cap names supporting the movement. The divergence between large, mid and small-cap indices has been stark (since January 2018).

The relative P/E ratio of the NSE mid-cap index vs the Nifty (on a 12-month forward basis) is now at levels below those seen in 2014.

Hence, all the froth that was built up in terms of mid-cap valuations has been more than wiped out. From here on, over the next two-three year time frame, our view is that this is the time to start investing in good quality high growth mid and small-cap companies that are trading at reasonable valuations.

Q. What is keeping FIIs on the sidelines? They have turned net sellers in October as well? What are the big factors which are pushing them away from Indian markets?

A) FIIs have been net sellers in Indian equities for a while now. However, now the pace of incremental selling has abated. FIIs tend to usually view India as part of a basket of emerging market countries (with only some FIIs making India specific allocations or investments).

FIIs would take into account the outlook of the global markets and economy. In the event of the possibility of a global growth slowdown, risk aversion sometimes sets in, which then, in turn, impacts allocations to the emerging market counties, where India is a part.

Q. Equity mutual fund inflow hits a four-month low in September on profit booking. The total outflow has pulled down the asset base of the MF industry to Rs 24.5 lakh crore in September-end from Rs 25.4 lakh crore at end-August. A slowdown in domestic flows does not spell good news for investors -- what are your views?

A) While the latest data does point to a slowdown in lump sum flow into equity funds, we must remember that SIP flows remain steady which is an indicator of the maturity of investors and is beneficial from a long term perspective.

Equity investors are far more patient today in light of the volatile markets than what was seen in the past few years.

Q) What are your views on the September quarter earnings from India Inc.? Do you think the recent cut in corporate tax rate will lead to more upgrades?

A) The September quarter earnings are likely to be a muted quarter for India Inc. However, we need to look beyond the quarter as much of this is already built into expectations.

The key focus would be on management commentary and the outlook going ahead. Further, the recent cut in corporate tax rates means that the earnings downgrade cycle is likely behind us. We expect that for FY20, Nifty companies’ earnings would report a growth of 10-12 percent.

Q) Banking stocks have got plenty of attention from the investor community. What are the big reasons for the same?

A) Banks are a barometer of the economy as a whole. In recent times, we have seen a structural shift in loan and deposit market share from state-owned banks to private sector banks with private sector banks growing faster than the market.

Private sector banks, by and large, have also reported better profitability metrics and have been successful in building a strong liability franchise.

Most of the banks have adequate capital to support growth and the recent cut in corporate taxes is beneficial (barring the one time impact of adjustment of deferred tax asset) since private banks typically have been full tax paying.

Q) Which sectors are likely to lead the next leg of the rally for D-Street, and why?

A) Our view is that domestic businesses with operating leverage and earnings visibility are better placed today. Sectors we prefer to include are private sector banks, life insurance companies, industrials, cement, oil marketing companies and gas utilities.

We find valuations to be reasonable and expect some of these sectors to be early cycle beneficiaries of any revival in the growth outlook.

Q) Any particular sector which you are advising your client to avoid? If yes, what are the reasons?

A) We remain cautious and selective on State-Owned banks, NBFCs and HFCs, automobiles and global cyclical sectors such as metals.