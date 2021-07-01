'Mid & smallcaps may continue to outperform; these sectors to benefit form unlocking of economy'

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services feels the broader markets can continue to outperform benchmark indices in the short to medium term because the risk of tapering has reduced in the global market, after the accommodative stance taken by the US Federal Reserve.

"Traction is rising in the global market as easy money policy is expected to stay for the next 1-2 years," he said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Going ahead, the stocks & sectors to focus on will be those that will benefit from the unlocking of the economy, he says. "Auto, consumers durables, hospitality, banks and industrials will be the key beneficiaries as they were underperforming during the pandemic period." Edited excerpts:

Q: The market gained more than 10 percent in the first half of 2021. How do you see 2H2021 panning out?

The market gained in context to a friendly global market & easy money policy which boosted the equity & economy. Lately, the Indian market has caught the action in anticipation of benefits from unlocking. Unlocking, in reality, will add more traction in the coming quarters. We have a target of 16,165 for Nifty50 on December 2021, an upside of only 3 percent from hereon, with an acceptable +/- margin error of 5 percent.

We feel that main indices may not suffice as the true barometer to reflect the actual & forecast performance going forward. Because of two factors; high fluctuation in forecasting as the economy is dealing with a pandemic and many parts of the future gains may be already factored in as bluechips are trading at premium valuations. But the broad market will maintain its buoyancy especially relating to growth sectors & stocks.

Q: The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained more than 26 percent and 39 percent in the first half of CY21, outshining benchmark indices. Do you think they will continue their outperformance?

Yes, it is highly possible that it can continue in the short to medium term because the risk of tapering has reduced in the global market, after the accommodative stance of Fed Chair Jerome in the US congress last week. Traction is rising in the global market as easy money policy is expected to stay for the next 1-2 years.

Domestically, mid & small caps are most likely to generate incremental business, benefiting from the unlocking in H2 CY2021 & CY2022. Having said that, in between volatility can revert in anticipation of a slowdown in liquidity in the global market, due to tapering of bond-buying plans.

Q: The primary market buzzing once again, your take?

The outlook for the primary market was buoyant for 2021 given the fall in business risk and rising financial liquidity. The best time for corporates to raise money from the primary & secondary market, providing good valuations and lowering the cost of equity. The buoyant market has provided a boost, especially to tech-based & reform beneficiary stocks. This trend is expected to stay in 2021 and 2022.

Q: Metal was the leading sector in terms of returns in the first half of CY21, followed by power, PSU, IT, capital goods, banks and auto. Who will lead the charge in 2H2021?

Going ahead, the stocks & sectors to focus on will be those that will benefit from the unlocking of the economy. Auto, consumers durables, hospitality, banks and industrials will be the key beneficiaries. The risk in this trend is that the broad market is already at premium levels, hence, a lot will depend on the sustenance of easy money & the global market, which is expected to continue for1-2 years with volatility in between. Any risk in volatility will have a broad-based impact.

Q: What is your view on the telecom space. Do you think there could be one more tariff hike before the end of CY21 and could that take the ARPU to around Rs 200 per subscriber per month?

With the 5G rollout trials and telecom sector production linked incentive (PLI), the long term outlook of the Indian telecom sector is promising with a secular increase in average revenue per user (ARPUs). Currently, high competition with aggressive Jio strategy is holding price hikes. Airtel service is already priced at a premium and Vodafone lacks flexibility due to falling customer base. A rate hike is possible only through combined efforts & view of the industry & government to maintain the long-term feasibility of the high capex and working capital telecom industry.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.