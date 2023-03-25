 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mid, smallcaps underperform as market loses more ground

Rakesh Patil
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The Sensex and the Nifty ended the week almost a percent lower. Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE small, mid and largecap indices declined 1.5 percent, 2 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively, during the week

Turmoil in the banking sector and rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which sped up FII selling, weighed on Indian equities, with the market closing lower for the week ended March 24.

In the week, the 30-pack Sensex fell 462.8 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 57,527.1, while the broad-based Nifty declined 155 points, or 0.90 percent, to 16,945.05. It was third straight week of losses for the market.

The worries of a global banking contagion kept investors focused on the outcome of the Fed policy meeting, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. The Fed's decision was in line with expectations, as rates were increased by 25 basis points, he said.