Mid-day Mood | Rally in pharma stocks keeps indices in green; FMCG drags

The market extended gains from Friday's session, despite largely weak Asian cues.

The Indian equity market came off its day's high by sustaining minor gains as of 12 noon on August 7. The domestic market had opened higher despite largely weak cues from Asian counterparts. Gains across pharma stocks offset losses in FMCG names and helped keep the benchmark indices in the green.

At mid-day, the Sensex was up 94.87 points or 0.14 percent to 65,816.12, and the Nifty was up 29.90 points or 0.15 percent to 19,546.90. Viraj Vyas, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, pegged the immediate resistance for Nifty50 at its 21-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) around 19,530 - a level that the index is struggling to surpass decisively.

Vyas also sees positional resistance for Nifty50 at 19,800-19,700 zone. "Any further range expansion on the bearish side coupled with a breakdown of the 19,400 level can intensify the bearish momentum in the headline index," he said.

Around midday, about 1,784 shares were up, 1,384 down, and 143 stayed unchanged. Some sectors, including banks, FMCG and metals were under pressure with marginal losses, while auto, infra and information technology traded slightly higher. However, it was the pharma sector that stole the show, with the Nifty Pharma index inching over 1 percent higher.

Pharma stocks like Divi's Laboratories and Sun Pharma were also among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising around 2 and 3 percent, respectively, on the back of their positive growth outlook. Mahindra and Mahindra was another top gainer, surging over 3 percent, buoyed by its strong quarterly earnings and bullish growth outlook.

Zomato was also buzzing in trade after it crossed the Rs 100 mark, surging not just 8 percent but also hitting a 52-week high, riding on the positive sentiment after reporting its first-ever net profit last week. The stock has been on an uptrend in recent times, soaring over 20 percent in the past week.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services made a muted debut on the bourses, listing at a premium of a mere 2 percent at Rs 306 as against its issue price of Rs 300. However, the stock managed to gain strong traction after listing and jumped over 11 percent.

As for laggards, Britannia Industries was the worst hit on the Nifty50, down 3 percent following its lower-than-expected earnings. Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Titan were other losers, down around a percent each.

The broader market also moved in tandem with the headline indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were also trading marginally higher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.