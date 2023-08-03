Mid-day Mood: Nifty struggles around 19,500, broader market resumes upward move

Nifty Pharma was the top gainer among sectoral indices, rising 1.57 percent. Nifty Media, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Auto were other gainers so far in the day.

Indian equities remained under pressure on August 3 amid weak global cues. Most of the selling limited to large-caps and broader markets was faring much better. Prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, also disrupted the mood in the domestic market.

Banks, IT and financial services stocks remained among the biggest drags, besides realty that has suffered from a declining sequential revenue. Buying was seen in media and healthcare stocks.

The Nifty 50 index was down about 0.2 percent, losing 39 points to 19,487.75 as of 12 noon. The BSE flagship Sensex dropped 0.26 percent or 168 points to 65,614.79.

In the elite Nifty 50 club, Sun Pharma and Adani Enterprises which are due to announce their earnings later in the day were among the top gainers. ONGC, UltraTech Cement and Hindalco Industries were top losers from the index, down more than a percent each.

Nifty Pharma was the top gainer among sectoral indices, rising 1.57 percent. Nifty Media, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Auto were other gainers so far in the day. Nifty Meta was down 0.6 percent, followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty IT.

“Tepid earnings, particularly, from the IT pack have been hurting the market mood, while dampening sentiments are the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield which have climbed to its highest level since November above 4.1,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, earlier in the day.

Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 traded 0.2 percent higher each.

Global equities

Weakness stemmed from weak Asian trade that has affected the mood on Dalal Street. Asian shares stumbled as US bonds yields hit nine-month peaks and pushed the dollar higher, while investors waited anxiously to see if results from Apple and Amazon justified the tech sector's sky-high valuations.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent, after a sharp drop of 2.3 percent a day earlier. That compared with a 5.4 percent monthly gain in July.

Europe looked set for a subdued opening, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures 0.1 percent lower and FTSE futures up 0.2 percent. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates later in the day.

FII selling

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 1,877.84 crore on August 2 souring the mood, at least in the short term. This comes after months of continuous inflows. However, many believe the selling is not likely to continue and broader market momentum remains bullish.

Technical view

On the technical front, Nifty was able to recoup from the lows and managed to safeguard its pivotal support; however, a dent has been put in the ongoing trend. On the downside, a series of supports could be seen starting from 19,500-19,400-19,300, while sacrosanct support is placed at the bullish gap of 19,230 odd zone, said analysts, adding on the higher end, the bearish gap of 19,678-19,704 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle, followed by 19,800 in the comparable period.

“Going ahead, we need to stay vigilant on the global bourses, especially the US markets, and their reactions over the concerns of fiscal deterioration which might direct the near-term trend for global markets. Primarily the structure remains buoyant and such corrections in a bullish market are considered to be healthy. For the time being, we need to avoid aggressive trades and wait for some stability to resume trades,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.