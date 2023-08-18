Mid-day Mood | Indices down on food inflation worries, weak global cues

Axis Bank and Adani Ports were biggest gainers in Nifty while Wipro led the losers along with its peers Tech Mahindra, TCS.

Domestic indices were on a downhill drive for the fourth straight week on August 18 amid rising worries over food inflation and weak global cues, especially from the US markets.

Analysts pointed out that the rising US bond yields continue to create havoc in world currency markets, fuelling a sell-off in equity markets. The relatively weak macroeconomic scenario – rising domestic inflation, FII fund outflow, China slowdown and the US Fed hints of more rate hikes to contain inflation - is also prompting investors to book profits.

As of 10.28am, the BSE flagship Sensex traded down 271.52 points or 0.42 percent at 64,879.50. The NSE Nifty was down 88.45 points or 0.46 percent at 19,276.80. Broader market indices, which have been resilient in the past weeks, also saw brisk selling. Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 traded lower by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent.

IT stocks were among the biggest drags on the indices, followed by realty and oil and gas. Banks, especially public sector lenders, were resilient, while some media stocks also saw demand.

Axis Bank and Adani Ports were biggest gainers in the Nifty, while Wipro led the losers along with its peers Tech Mahindra and TCS.

US dollar

Despite a pullback from two-month highs, high dollar levels are a worry for the Indian currency as it managed to hold recent gains. The 10-year US yield dropped to 4.25 percent, having made a new 10-month high of 4.33 percent on Thursday. Resilient US economic data has made investors worried that the US interest rates are likely to remain high for longer and that policymakers may not be done with hikes.

Weak economies

Data early on Friday showed that Japan's core inflation slowed down in July, a result that is likely to support market wagers that the Bank of Japan is in no hurry to phase out monetary easing anytime soon.

Adding to concerns of a deepening crisis in China's property sector, China Evergrande, one of the country's biggest real estate developers, on Thursday filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court.

China stocks have shed 10 percent from their highs in January, as dismal economic data laid bare the stuttering post-pandemic recovery, with investors remaining unimpressed with just piecemeal support measures from policymakers.

Global markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1 percent after hitting a nine-month low the session before. It was, however, headed for a weekly loss of 2.8 percent, the third straight week of declines. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 percent and was down 3 percent on the week, pushing pressure on Indian stocks.

The S&P 500 lost 33.97 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,370.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.75 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,330.88. The S&P 500 is down 2.7 percent over the past three sessions, its deepest three-session drop since mid-March. The Nasdaq's 3.4 percent drop over three days marks its deepest three-day drop since February.

Technical view

Technically, prices persist in oscillating within a notably narrow range of 200 points – 19,300 to 19,500. Traders are opting for cautious positions on the index front, awaiting a catalyst for a momentum-driven movement. The trading range is defined by two moving averages, with the 50 EMA defending prices at lower levels and the 20 EMA capping the prices at higher levels.

“Traders are advised to monitor these levels closely and, rather than being swayed by market movements, should engage within this range until a decisive momentum breakout occurs beyond the mentioned limits. Furthermore, the trajectory of the market's future remains in sync with global market developments; hence, vigilant observation of these developments is crucial,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.