Mid-day mood | Nifty reclaims 19,700 as IT, metals, energy rise, but FMCG drags

Nifty, IT Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy were the top sectoral gainers in trade today.

The Indian equity market shrugged off early jitters and recovered losses to trade in the green by noon on July 31. Around midday, the Sensex was up 190.26 points or 0.29 percent at 66,350.46, and the Nifty was up 54.90 points or 0.28 percent at 19,700.90.

The Indian market mirrored the trend seen across most Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were all trading in the green.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities had also anticipated a recovery in the market after some early sluggishness on the back of positive cues from Asian markets. "The market is already in an overbought zone and hence the preferred theme could be consolidation in the near term," he said.

"Traders may also exercise caution ahead of the next week's RBI credit policy, although expectations of a status quo on key rates are high. Technically, the positive takeaway, however, is that the Nifty is holding above its make-or-break support at 19,561 mark," Tapse pointed out.

About 2,072 shares advanced, 1,104 shares declined, and 153 shares traded unchanged. This suggests that around two stocks rose for each one that fell. The Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and the Nifty Energy were trading around 1-2 percent higher, while the Nifty FMCG index inched lower and was among the few sectoral indices trading in the red.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The broader market outperformed the headline index, with the NSE Midcap 100 index scaling a fresh record high of 37,637.20.

At noon, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, NTPC and Hindalco Industries were the biggest gainers on Nifty 50. Shares of NTPC jumped over 3 percent to scale a 52-week high, despite lukewarm earnings in the quarter ended June 2023. The contrasting stock reaction came on the back of bullish brokerage views as they still expect a robust growth outlook for the power generation company.

Among other stocks, Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, Nazara Technologies, Chalet Hotels and Five Star Business climbed higher buoyed by their robust quarterly performance. On the downside, United Breweries, Piramal Enterprises, SBI Cards and Payments Services, and KFin Technologies rocked under pressure of their disappointing quarterly numbers.

Some big-ticket names like Maruti Suzuki and UPL were also in focus ahead of the release of the their April-June earnings, due later today.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.