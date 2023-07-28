Mid-day mood: Nifty below 19,600 as new series kicks off; banks and IT sulking

.Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were down a percent each on in the afternoon on July 28.

Indian equity markets were trading in the red for the second day in a row at noon on July 28, the start of the August F&O series. At midday, the Sensex was down 265 points at 66,001.86 and the Nifty was down 73 points at 19,586.

About 1,648 shares advanced, 1,433 declined and 118 were unchanged. Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were trading a percent lower each, as the market continued to consolidate amid earnings season.

The trend in Indian markets was also in line with how U.S. stock indices closed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a historic winning streak of 13 straight gains on July 27.

According to Viraj Vyas, technical and derivative analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, the immediate resistance for Nifty is now at 19,800-19,900 zone while positional resistance is seen at 20,000-level.

"Any significant range expansion on the bearish side coupled with a breakdown of 19,400-level can intensify bearish momentum in the index," he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​