Mid-day Mood | Markets hit day high in broad-based rally, all sectors shine

The market opened with marginal gains and has extended its gains since then.

The market snapped a three-day losing streak and extended its early gains by noon on August 4. The rebound in the market was triggered by broad-based gains as all sectors contributed to the rally.

The much-needed recovery comes after the market faced intense selling in the past three sessions on the back of a meltdown across global markets following a surprise downgrade of US credit ratings by Fitch.

Around mid-day, the Sensex was up 495.37 points, or 0.76 percent, at 65,736.05, and the Nifty was up 141.80 points, or 0.73 percent, at 19,523.50. Analysts pegged strong support for the Nifty around 19,200, while on the upside, 19,550 is expected to present immediate resistance to an up-move.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The advance-to-decline ratio also tilted in favour of advances as about 2,116 shares gained, 923 suffered losses, and 110 shares traded unchanged. This suggests that over two stocks climbed for each one that fell. Among sectors, information technology and private PSU banks were the leaders in the session so far. The Nifty IT, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up 1-1.5 percent.

On the stock-specific front, drugmaker Cipla shot to a record high, up around 3 percent following reports that private equity firm Blackstone was eyeing a complete buyout of the promoter's stake.

Zomato was another stock in the spotlight as it jumped around 14 percent and touched the three-digit mark after recording its first ever net profit in the June quarter. Automobile major Eicher Motors was also up after it reported its best ever quarterly performance in Q1.

Moving in tandem with the headline indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 were also trading with gains of around 1 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.