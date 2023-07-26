Mid-day Mood: Market rebounds as heavyweights join the party

The market resumed its uptrend after taking a breather in the past three sessions.

Shrugging off tepid cues from Asian markets, the benchmark Indian indices snapped their subdued trend after three sessions and revved up on July 26. The indices extended their opening gains, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming 19,800 points. The strong rebound in the market was fuelled by gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors.

At 12:03pm, the Sensex was up 463.39 points or 0.70 percent to 66,819.10, and the Nifty was up 126.20 points or 0.64 percent to 19,806.80.

The flow of a slew of positive earnings also aided the market sentiment, while the recent breather gave investors the opportunity to 'buy the dip'. As all sectors traded in the green, the market received additional momentum for a broad-based rise.

Viraj Vyas, Technical and Derivative Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking said the undertone in the market has been strong, suggesting that the up-move will sustain. "As long as the Nifty holds above 19,400-19,500, we are unlikely to see any major correction, however, bouts of consolidation can still not be ruled out," he said.

Stocks and Sectors

Construction major L&T was the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50, surging over 4 percent as investors rewarded the company for its stellar quarterly numbers along with a 57 percent growth in inflow. The approval of the company's first-ever share buyback plan worth Rs 10,000 crore also lifted sentiment.

Strong earnings did wonders for Tata Motors as the stock hit a 52-week high. The automobile manufacturer reported a solid earnings growth for the first quarter boosted by improved margins in its passenger vehicle (PV) business and robust sales in its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company also approved plans for the conversion of its DVRs and replace them with ordinary shares which sent shares of Tata Motors DVR 15 percent higher. Under the proposed scheme, Tata Motors will issue seven fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value Rs 2 each, for every 10 DVRs.

Reliance Industries, on its part, climbed over 2 percent on the back of bargain buying. The stock had shed 13 percent in the past four sessions, making way for investors to accumulate it at a cheaper rate.

Other top gainers of the day so far included ITC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and BPCL while the losers pack had SBI Life Insurance, Cipla and M&M in it.

The overall market breadth remained positive as about 1,923 shares advanced and 1,157 declined, and 130 traded unchanged. That translates to around two stocks gaining for each one that fell. Even within the Nifty 50, 32 stocks were up, while 16 were down and three remained unchanged.

On the sectoral front, infra, information technology, energy, PSU banks, and oil and gas climbed 0.5-1.5 percent.

Even though the broader market underperformed the headline indices, the small and mid-cap indices were still up around 0.3 percent each.

Investors are also closely tracking the US Federal Reserve's rate decision, which will be out by midnight. Most market participants anticipate a 25-basis point rate hike from the US central bank, but analysts feel that expectation is already factored in by the market.

Market participants would, instead, wait to see the commentary given out by Jerome Powell, in which any negative remarks may trigger a knee-jerk reaction across global markets.

