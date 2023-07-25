Mid-day Mood: Market moves in thin range amid cautious trading before Fed meet

Mid-day Mood

The market didn't show much of a volatility in the afternoon trade on July 25 as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting scheduled to begin later today.

At 12:06pm, the Sensex was down 46.32 points or 0.07 percent to 66,338.46, and the Nifty was down 8.10 points or 0.04 percent to 19,664.20. About 1,641 shares advanced, 1,460 shares declined, and 102 shares traded unchanged.

The Street is eyeing the Fed's rate outcome, scheduled to be out by the midnight of July 26. Before the US rate-setting panel meets, the market anticipates with a 98 percent probability for a quarter-point hike, data from the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

The projected hike will come after the Fed took a pause from increasing interest rates in its previous gathering in June. Following 10 consecutive rounds of hikes over the past year, the US regulator decided to halt its monetary tightening last month to give policymakers enough time to evaluate the overall state of the economy.

Despite expectations of another rate hike, most market participants believe the Fed is near the fag-end of its policy tightening campaign. Such expectations were built after retail inflation in the US slipped to 3 percent in June from 4 percent a month back. This also marked the first time in two years that the US inflation print came below the 4 percent-mark.

Investors in Indian markets also took the opportunity to take a breather after a strong bull run in the recent weeks.

Analysts too believe the correction in the market, seen in the last two sessions, was needed. "It is a healthy correction as it would help in easing the overbought conditions and we expect the Nifty to respect the 19,300-19,500 zone in this phase. Traders should focus on managing their existing trades and accumulating quality stocks on dips," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Stocks and sectors

A slew of big-ticket earnings are also lined up for the day that is set to trigger stock-specific reactions. The major companies slated to declare their earnings for the June quarter on July 25 include L&T, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life Insurance.

Several stocks also reacted to their quarterly earnings that were released after market hours on July 24. Among them, shares of Aarti Surfactants, JK Paper and TVS Motors reacted positively to their strong Q1 numbers while those of DCM Shriram and Chennai Petroleum tanked on their disappointing quarterly performance.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, Tata Steel was a major gainer after posting better-than-expected Q1 numbers, followed by JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Hindalco. Shares of ITC remained under pressure following the demerger of its hotels business. The ITC stock lost 3 percent after the announcement on July 24. Other laggards included Asian Paints, Britannia, Axis Bank and SBI.

On the sectoral front, automobiles, metals, realty, healthcare and power sector inched higher, while banks, FMCG traded in the red. Information technology and financial services sectors were largely flat. The broader market also moved in tandem with the headline indices as small and mid-cap indices hovered near the flatline.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​