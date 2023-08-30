Mid-day Mood | Indices scale day's high on upbeat global cues; all sectors in green

Stock Market Today

The benchmark indices extended their early gains and traded at their day's high as of noon on August 30. Upbeat cues from global markets helped the market open on a positive note in today's session and also triggered strong buying across sectors.

Around 12 noon, the Sensex was up 346.63 points, or 0.53 percent, at 65,422.45, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points, or 0.54 percent, at 19,446.30.

"The market shows positive consolidation near the 50-day SMA (simple moving average). A fresh uptrend at 19,380 is necessary for the bullish momentum to continue. If the market goes above that, the Nifty may move higher towards 19,440-19,480," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the previous session at their highest levels in more than two weeks overnight which also ushered gains across Asian markets.

The stellar gains came after the release of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the US Labor Department, which revealed that there were 8.827 million job openings in July. This marked the third consecutive month of decline, suggesting a reduction in the labour market pressure.

Consistent cooling in the jobs market has fanned expectations of a possible pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve which led to much of the positivity across global markets.

Stocks and sectors

The overall market breadth also tilted in favour of gainers as about 2,178 shares rose, 868 fell and 108 were unchanged. This suggests that more than two stocks climbed for each one that fell.

All sectors were also firm in the green which also strengthened the up-move in the market. Metal names witnessed strong demand on the back of an easing dollar index which lifted shares of Tata Steel and Hindalco around 2 percent higher to emerge as the top gainers on the Nifty50. Strong gains in these counters also lifted the Nifty Metal index over a percent to become the best performing sectoral index.

A block deal involving 1.17 percent equity in Zomato took place at a total of Rs 947 crore that pushed the stock over 5 percent higher. Though parties involved in the transaction could not be immediately identified, CNBC-TV18 had reported that SoftBank was looking to sell 1.17 percent of its total 3.35 percent stake in Zomato through a block deal.

Another large deal involving 35.8 lakh shares or a 5.5 percent stake took place in Spandana Sphoorty Financial worth a total of Rs 275.80 crore which pushed the stock around 6 percent lower.

Among laggards, BPCL, HPCL and IOCL fell 1-2 percent after the government clarified that the latest compensation or subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will not be rolled out to oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Regardless, smallcaps and midcaps continued to shine, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising around a percent each.

