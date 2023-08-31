Mid-day Mood | Indices pare early gains, trade marginally lower amid volatility

Stock Market Today

The equity benchmarks reversed early gains to trade a tad lower in the afternoon on August 31, as weak global cues weighed on sentiment and the expiry of the August futures and options (F&O) series triggered volatility, which kept the market in check.

At noon, the Sensex was down 89.17 points, or 0.14 percent, at 64,998.08, and the Nifty was down 39.00 points, or 0.20 percent, at 19,308.50, with Adani group stocks in focus following fresh allegations of stock manipulation.

About 1,696 shares advanced, 1,340 declined and 98 were unchanged.

"The higher levels continued to play their role as the Nifty50 failed to surpass its stiff resistance of 19,450 and reversed to trade lower,” said Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares.

The benchmark index made a bearish candle and remained in the congestion of 19,250-19,450. A convincing close above the resistance is a must to resume uptrend. As long as the index is in the range, one should wait to take any position," Gaggar said.

Stocks and Sectors

The Adani group stocks remained in the spotlight following the release of a new report by the non-profit Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The report alleged that the partners within the Adani Family invested substantial sums in acquiring shares of their group companies through obscure investment funds situated in Mauritius.

Following the report, shares of flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports fell more than 2 percent each to emerge as the worst hit among the Nifty50 stocks even as the power-to-ports conglomerate denied the charges.

Analysts, too, suggested that investors stay away from Adani stocks, anticipating higher volatility in these counters in the near term.

Also Read | Adani stocks fall after report alleges family-controlled entities bought own shares

Most sectors, including banks, infra, FMCG and pharma, were under pressure, while automobiles and information technology inched higher.

The flurry of block deals continued. The prominent ones include a block deal worth Rs 540 crore involving a 13.1 percent stake in winemaker Sula Vineyards.

Even though buyers and sellers could not be identified immediately, CNBC Awaaz reported earlier that Verlinvest Asia Pte, a major institutional investor in India’s only listed wine maker, was looking to pare a 12.56 percent stake. The block deal also triggered a 5 percent fall in the stock.

Block deals also took place in Medplus Health and Prduent Corp, putting huge selling pressure on the two stocks.

Medplus Health plunged nearly 7 percent after 12.8 percent equity, worth Rs 1,319 crore, changed hands on the bourses. CNBC-TV18 had reported that early investors in the company, Lavender Rose and PI (Premji Invest) Opportunities Fund, were together looking to sell a total of 8.1 percent stake through block deals.

Prudent Corp tanked 8 percent after 37 lakh shares, worth Rs 420 crore, changed hands.

Among the few gainers was Maruti Suzuki, which rose nearly 2 percent after JP Morgan placed the company under its positive catalyst watch. The stock was also the top Nifty50 gainer.

Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries made a stellar market debut, listing at a near 83 percent premium to its issue price.

Regardless, smallcaps and midcaps continued to shine for yet another day, with the Nifty midcap 100 rising 0.2 percent and the Nifty smallcap 100 gaining 0.6 percent.

