Mid-day Mood | Indices off day’s high; banks, mid-caps keep up the momentum

The near-term market outlook has turned distinctly positive with the US economy’s soft landing narrative lifting sentiments globally, analysts said

Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty trimmed early gains to trade a tad higher in the afternoon session on August 24, with banking, infrastructure and consumption names seeing strong demand.

At noon, the Sensex was up 87.66 points, or 0.13 percent, at 65,520.96, and the Nifty was up 25.30 points, or 0.13 percent, at 19,469.30. About 1,811 shares advanced, 1,241 declined and 104 were unchanged.

Stocks and sectors

Maintaining its winning streak, the Nifty midcap index scaled the 39,000-mark for the first time, propelled by robust buying in counters like Shriram Finance, Max Financial, ABB India, REC and Coforge.

Coforge spurted over 4 percent after 1.54 crore shares, worth Rs 7,329.3 crore, changed hands in a block deal.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, CNBC-Awaaz earlier reported that Hulst BV was looking to offload its entire 26 percent stake in the mid-sized IT firm.

In the large-cap space, Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 1.30 percent, followed by Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, Jio Financial Services, M&M, TCS and NTPC were among the laggards.

Reliance Industries was trading marginally lower after Qatar Investment Authority's Rs 8,278-crore investment for a 0.99 percent stake in Reliance Retail Venture Limited (RRVL).

"With Jio Financial Services listing, we believe this investment could raise expectations of positive updates on final listing of RRVL," foreign broking firm Citi said in a note, a day after the decision was announced.

It has a “buy” call on Reliance Industries, which now holds 88.9 percent in RRVL, with a target price of Rs 2,750.

Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and BPCL led the Nifty gainers’ chart.

Global view

On the global front, Asian markets followed Wall Street higher as record results from chip-maker Nvidia further fuelled the AI-led rally, while slipping US bond yields eased pressure on borrowing costs.

"The near-term market outlook has turned distinctly positive with the US economy’s soft landing narrative lifting sentiments globally and Chandrayaan 3’s successful soft-landing on the moon boosting sentiments in India,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 basis points to 4.19 percent. It might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of emerging markets like India, he said.

“The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term,” Vijayakumar said.

Investors, however, should remember that sentiments are transient and the medium to long-term trajectory of the market will be driven by economic growth and corporate earnings, he added.

“So watch out for the big data. The recovery in Bank Nifty, which is driven by fundamentals and fair valuations, augurs well for the Nifty," Nair said.

Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One, said sectoral rotation is quite evident, with the high-beta index Nifty Bank being the charioteer to uplift the sentiment.

