Mid-day Mood | Breather continues, indices trade flat amid volatility

Among sectors, IT, auto and pharma moved higher while banks, FMCG and energy remained subdued.

The Indian equity market had a lacklustre session in the afternoon trade on August 1 as the benchmark indices swung in a narrow range. Around noon, the Sensex was down 58.15 points, or 0.09 percent, at 66,469.52, and the Nifty was down 21.10 points, or 0.11 percent, at 19,732.70 points.

The consolidation in the market came along the expected lines as analysts had anticipated investors to book some profits after the bull run in the recent months, bringing about a breather for domestic equities. It is because of this that the Indian equity market remained listless in today's session, despite positive cues from global counterparts.

However, the underlying sentiment remained with the bullish camp as the advance-to-decline ratio tilted in favour of advances. About 1,893 shares advanced, 1,180 shares declined, and 138 shares traded unchanged.

"The two biggest positive catalysts fuelling optimism are Chinese stimulus signals and higher probability of a soft landing of the US economy," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

"Technically, the confirmation of strength can only be seen if the Nifty closes above the 19,887 mark. On the other hand, Bank Nifty’s biggest inter-week hurdle is seen at 46,370 mark," he added.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

At noon, Coal India was the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50, surging around 5 percent on the back of a jump in coal offtake and production in July. Other major gainers were NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors.

M&M also jumped around 2 percent after the auto major announced setting up of an electric vehicle battery testing facility at Mahindra Research Valley in Chengalpattu and a crash test facility at Mahindra SUV Proving Track SIPCOT, both in Tamil Nadu.

Stock-specific action was also dominant in the market as auto stocks reacted to their monthly sales figures for July. UPL, India Pesticides, and Power Grid slumped in trade due to their dismal quarterly performance, while Go Fashion, Bosch, HG Infra, and Butterfly Gandhimathi surged, thanks to their robust Q1 show.

On the sectoral front, banks, both private and state-run, energy and infra names remained subdued, whereas information technology, pharma, and automobile stocks inched higher.

Within the broader market, small-caps outperformed as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 was marginally up 0.1 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.