Mid-day Market | Nifty slips below 19,300 on heavy selling, midcap index goes downhill

.

The Indian markets grappled with a downward momentum around noon, sending the Nifty 50 below the crucial 19,300 mark. Broader markets, too, succumbed to the selling pressure, as the Nifty Midcap 100 snapped its four-day gaining streak.

At 1:30pm, the Sensex was down 0.40 percent to 64,989, and the Nifty was down 0.45 percent to 19,299. About 1,237 shares advanced, 1,849 shares declined, and 85 shares traded unchanged.

All sectors traded in the red, with particular weakness observed in the PSU banks and realty sectors, where investors booked profit after a good run through the past few sessions.

Along with pessimism in global equities, minutes of the latest RBI MPC minutes also soured the investor sentiment. "Majority of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee expressed caution on the pick-up in retail inflation in the near-term... The Nifty could now remain in the 19,253-19,580 band," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read: Be it GQG, Shankar Sharma or Ashish Kacholia, you can know who owns exactly how much in a stock

Despite the selling pressure, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Asian Paints, and Tata Motors managed to eke out gains.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top losers.

Stock-specific action

Bajaj Finance gained as foreign broking firm Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating. The firm anticipates a potential upside of over 20 percent for Bajaj Finance, projecting assets under management to average a 27 percent growth rate over FY23-26.

Foreign broking firm Jefferies initiated coverage on KFin Tech with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 500. “It enjoys market leadership, and will benefit from financialisation of savings,” the brokerage said in a report. At 1:40pm, the stock was quoting Rs 423.40 on the NSE, higher by over 10 percent from its previous close.

Kaynes Technology shot up 7 percent after it announced to have entered into a contract with Karnataka IT-BT department for setting up a semiconductor assembly and testing facility (OSAT) in Mysuru.

According to a statement from Kaynes Technology, the agreement entails an investment of Rs 3,750 crore and is expected to create 3,200 employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​