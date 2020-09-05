'Mid and Smallcaps can outperform largecaps this year; prefer only 4 names in banking space'

Given the recent run-up, some caution is warranted, however, we would not recommend completely staying away from the markets. At the same time, we do believe that the broader market can potentially outperform largecaps this year owing to better growth visibility and valuation comfort, Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: Do you think one should stay away from market now given the expensive valuations and the economy is yet to show major signs of growth?

Given the recent run-up, some caution is warranted however we would not recommend completely staying away from the markets. Investors should see probable correction as an opportunity to invest in companies that offer value and have sound fundamentals. Also, the government and central bank not only in India but across the globe are swayed more towards reviving the economy and we expect the announced measures would starting yielding results in the coming quarters.

Q: Some experts are saying the rally seen in midcap and smallcaps is largely driven by few stocks. Do you feel so? If yes then when can we see the broader rally? Also will it be a year of Midcap and Smallcap over Largecaps?

To answer this, we've analysed the performance of the stocks in Midcap and Smallcap index on multiple time frames. In the first case, we checked the calendar year performance and data is marginally skewed towards the stocks giving negative side. However, the scenario is completely different if we see the performance from the March lows as most stocks have posted exceptional returns.

After the phenomenal run, we believe investors should now maintain caution and be more selective in this space. In the past instances, we had seen carnage in midcap and smallcap stocks due to deteriorating fundamentals and corporate governance issue so it's prudent to focus on companies offering decent value, have strong corporate governance and healthy growth prospects. At the same time, we do believe that the broader market can potentially outperform largecaps this year, owing to better growth visibility and valuation comfort.

Q: Do you think liquidity, the major driver for rally so far, is the key risk for market? Also what are other risks which one should consider while looking at investment in equity?

The liquidity risk is certainly there but we do not see it materialising any time soon, taking cues from the US Fed latest commentary. However, there're certain aspects which we feel that investors should know and plan their investments accordingly.

The recent run-up in anticipation of growth has taken market valuations to another level, which may turn out to be a key risk, if the COVID situation worsens further and revival takes more time than anticipated. We've also observed that several stocks have managed to gain noticeable traction especially in the midcap and small cap space, without having any fundamental backing.

Globally, the geopolitical tension and upcoming US elections may also result in volatile swings in the coming months and derail the prevailing recovery trend. Investors should plan their strategy while keeping in mind all these potential risks.

Q: Lot of brokerages tied up with global investment firms like Vested Finance to give their customers opportunity to invest in global stocks like Apple, Amazon, Facebook etc. But do you think these stocks look expensive now as majority of global markets are either at all-time highs or near to that? Also is it really a great opportunity?

Stocks like Apple, Amazon, Facebook etc. have been driving the recovery in the US market. Further, they have a good robust business model, prudent management and steady financial which helps to drive through the crisis. Importantly, they're benefiting from the recent situation, thanks to the unprecedented rise in the online activities and work from home theme playing out well for them.

These stocks thus command a premium and trade at a high valuation and we feel this trend would continue in the future as well. However, they could see some correction after the phenomenal rally and investors should take this as an opportunity to gradually invest with a long term horizon.

The opportunity to invest in these stocks would help investors to diversify their risk further and participate in global growth stories, which were not accessible to them earlier.

Q: Banking & financials gained the momentum again after a lull of more than a month. Should one start looking at investing in banking & financials stocks?

We believe that the banking pack would play a critical role in the next leg of the upmove in the market as we're seeing the fear of rising NPA subsiding with the reopening of the economy. Also, successful fundraising activities have further strengthened their positioning to tackle possible challenges in the future.

We thus advise investors to gradually invest in private banking names such as the HDFC group, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank as they have strong management, good long term growth plans, decent financials and improving asset quality. In the PSU pack, we prefer SBI and suggest avoiding others until there is some improvement in financials as well as asset quality.

Q: Do you really see strong momentum in primary market in coming months as many experts said lot of IPOs are going to hit Dalal Street in next few months?

As per industry sources, there are around 30+ IPOs that have received approvals and several companies like Happiest Minds, UTI AMC, Route Mobile, CAMS, etc have already lined up.

With the improvement in the market sentiments and strong listing of recent IPOs (Rossari Biotech and Mindspace Business REIT), we are hopeful that we'll continue to see the buzz in the primary market in the coming months as well.

